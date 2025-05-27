Titans Getting Major Boost on Offensive Line
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to have a better offensive line this season than they did a year ago.
The Titans had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, and that's a big reason why they only won three games last season. The ironic part about the team's poor offensive line was the fact that Tennessee has drafted an offensive lineman in the first round in each of the last two years.
Peter Skoronski was a tackle in college that moved to guard in the pros, while JC Latham was on the right side at Alabama before shifting to the left side. This season, Latham is back on the right side after the Titans signed Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Dan Moore Jr., and CBS Sports writer Zachary Pereles believes the team is better off with the changes.
"JC Latham is a storyline worth monitoring as he switches from left tackle to right tackle, a development that should be a major boost for him and for Tennessee's offensive line as a whole. That unit was devastated by injuries (and a really rough right side of the line) in a disastrous 2024," Pereles wrote.
Latham was one of college football's best right tackles while playing for Alabama, so it was a bit of a surprise to see the Titans move him to the left side for his rookie season. Latham's pure talent allowed him to eventually grow more comfortable on the left side, but the right tackle position never found any strong play or consistency.
There was a myriad of players filling in at right tackle, none of which proved to be a solution. Now, the team has Latham back in his natural position, and that should change things significantly for the Titans.
