Titans Give Updates on Injured Players
The Tennessee Titans are one of the most injured teams in the league during the first half of the year.
The team was already injured beyond belief before it was announced that center Lloyd Cushenberry III (Achilles) and defensive back Quandre Diggs (foot) would be placed on injured reserve after the team's Week 9 win against the New England Patriots.
Because of the volume of injuries plaguing the team, coach Brian Callahan opted for the Titans to have a walk-through on Wednesday rather than a fully-fledged practice.
This is often what teams do when they play on a Monday night, but it can sometimes be used in extreme circumstances, like the one the Titans are currently facing.
While the team has dealt with a boatload of injuries, there are a few players who could be close to seeing the field very soon.
Right guard Dillon Radunz, who missed the team's Week 9 game with a foot injury, is progressing and could return to the field this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers. Should Radunz be unable to go, the Titans will likely call upon veteran Daniel Brunskill to replace him. Brunskill has been on the bench for nearly the entire season, but with Radunz on the sidelines and backup Andrew Rupcich on injured reserve after tearing his triceps, he may need to come back to right guard.
Brunskill is expected to slide over to the center position when Radunz is healthy to cover for Cushenberry, but in case he is asked to play right guard, Corey Levin will likely be the team's anchor on the offensive line.
On the defensive side of the ball, star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is getting closer to a return after missing the past three weeks.
"We'll see where he progresses to," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
This indicates that Sneed is still week-to-week and likely won't play against the Chargers. Neither will fellow starter Chidobe Awuzie, who has been on injured reserve with a groin injury. However, Callahan said that Awuzie could return to practice within the next few weeks.
