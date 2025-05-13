Titans' Day Three Pick Dubbed Potential Star
The Tennessee Titans walked out of this draft with the clear number-one prize in Miami's Cam Ward: effectively ironing out their quarterback woes to give them a franchise signal caller for the foreseeable future.
However, beyond their top pick in Ward, the Titans managed to pick up some strong value further down the board on day two, and even day three, who could have the chance to have a big role in the mix as quickly as within his rookie year.
For ESPN's Field Yates, that year one impact player for the Titans could be fourth-round Texas tight end Gunnar Helm, who he mentions as a name to watch across the 2024 season, with a chance to play a major role as a weapon in Ward's new offense at a position of need.
"Helm will have the opportunity to be Cam Ward's best friend as a safety valve at tight end," Yates wrote. "Helm isn't going to provide explosive plays, but he showed great hands and middle-of-the-field instincts at Texas. He finds soft spots in zone coverage and is effective staying alive in unscripted situations. He'll pair well with Ward in this offense."
Helm may not be a tight end that jumps off the page compared to others within the class, and as the seventh player off the board at the position at the 120th-overall selection, there are other names selected beforehand who could have a road to a more statistically impressive season in their respective offenses.
Yet, for a Titans offense that's coveting a safety net for Ward at tight end, even if Helm isn't the best talent in the class, there's a route for him to obtain a nice first-year role.
During his last season with the Longhorns, he collected 60 catches, 786 yards, and seven touchdowns en route to being the team's second-leading receiving threat.
Helm doesn't need to be a primary focus of any offense, but as a sizable, secure target for Ward to have at his disposal at tight end, he could emerge as a perfect cog to add in this growing Titans offense, and hopefully be a factor in pushing the needle forward for this group's success heading into 2025.
