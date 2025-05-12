Titans QB Cam Ward Chasing Greatness
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward was deemed the best prospect of the 2025 NFL Draft by being chosen as the No. 1 overall pick.
The Titans didn't have to take Ward, but they wanted to because they felt he was the best player to add to the team. For a squad with numerous holes, the Titans needed to add a few key positions, and quarterback was among the tops on the list.
But not only is Ward a strong quarterback, he has the desire to be one of the best, and that is part of why the Titans are so high on him to begin with.
"I (want people to know) I am all about business," Ward said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"I really want to be a pro. I want to be one of the great ones, and I want to be a good teammate at the end of the day. I want to win a lot of football games in my career, and I am excited to be around good vets like (Calvin) Ridley, good guys up front like Lloyd (Cushenberry) and JC (Latham) and those guys. I am excited, and ready to get to work."
Ward will have to earn the respect of his teammates, but he is looking forward to the opportunity to do so.
"I want to be a leader," Ward said via Wyatt.
"I want to be there for my teammates. When everything goes down, I want to be the person to lift everybody back up. I am surrounded by a great group of guys. But at the end of the day, I am only one job. I have one job to do and that is play quarterback. Everybody else has a lot of other jobs."
Ward and the Titans will continue building their foundation during the offseason to get ready for the season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!