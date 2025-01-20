Titans Hire Former Cowboys Special Teams Coordinator
The Tennessee Titans are making a big switch on Brian Callahan's coaching staff.
"The #Titans are hiring John “Bones” Fassel as their special teams coordinator, per sources. A big hire for Brian Callahan," NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero tweeted.
Fassel, 51, is replacing last season's special teams coordinator Colt Anderson, who faced widespread criticism during his first season on the job. Now, one of the most respected special teams minds is set to help the Titans move forward.
Fassel has been the coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys since 2020 under head coach Mike McCarthy, who did not have his contract renewed by the team after missing the playoffs in 2024.
Before coming to Dallas, Fassel coached special teams with the Baltimore Ravens (2005-07), Oakland Raiders (2008-11) and St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (2012-19).
In 2016, Fassel became the interim head coach for the Rams when former Titans boss Jeff Fisher was fired by the team in its first year in Los Angeles.
Having Fassel's experience should be a huge help for Callahan and his staff as the Titans look for ways to improve from their disastrous 3-14 campaign from this past season.
