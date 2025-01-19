Titans Predicted to Make Intriguing Choice With No. 1 Pick
The 2025 NFL Draft is still a few months away from unfolding, yet that hasn't stopped several pundits from throwing their early predictions for what the Tennessee Titans should do with their number-one overall draft pick.
Between the choice of Miami's Cam Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, or even an unorthodox pick outside of the quarterback position like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, the Titans have an interesting situation in late April to direct the future of this franchise.
The latest entry to submit their predictions comes from analyst Jason McIntyre of FOX Sports, who has the Titans opting to go with Cam Ward.
"He turns 23 in May and has had 57 college starts," McIntyre wrote. "I expect the Titans to be much improved with him under center next season."
With the Titans' current situation under center after a brutal season offensively, odds are that Tennessee and their new front office regime headlined by new general manager Mike Borgonzi prioritizes quarterback over all. The bigger question is who would be their top choice.
Ward presents a ton of upside if he's ultimately the man for the job in Tennessee. He finished his last season with the Hurricanes posting 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions with an 88.7 QBR.
Of course, there's some upside to Sanders potentially being the guy as well-- who ended up going second to the Cleveland Browns at number two in this scenario.
Sanders likely has the edge in being an accurate thrower of the football, and he's got a strong processing ability as well. But, compared to what Ward presents as an athlete, arm talent, and overall ceiling, those traits may be the ones to prioritize when placed atop the draft board.
Ward is not a perfect player, and far from the best top quarterback prospect we've seen to headline the draft. Still, considering the current position the Titans are in, his selection at number one could be an ideal direction to turn to kick off the Borgonzi era.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!