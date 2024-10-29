Titans Hopeful for Will Levis Return
The Tennessee Titans have been one of the most injured teams in the NFL so far this season, but they might be getting healthier as they get ready to face off against the New England Patriots in Week 9.
Titans coach Brian Callahan shared another positive update when it came to the health of starting quarterback Will Levis, who has missed the past two games with a shoulder injury.
"We'll see where he's at," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I'm optimistic he's in a better place after some rest."
Levis suffered a shoulder injury while diving for a first down during the team's lone win in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins nearly a month ago. The Titans had a bye the following week, giving Levis the chance to rest and heal in time for Week 6.
During that game against the Indianapolis Colts, Levis struggled and managed to throw for just 95 yards in the loss. It was clear during that game that Levis wasn't 100 percent, and his condition worsened throughout the week as the team prepared for its Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
That led to Levis sitting out against the Bills and again in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions. However, Levis did participate during part of the practice, so seeing him have a chance to return for the team's next game against the Patriots isn't much of a surprise.
A lot will happen between now and the team's game on Sunday, so Levis may end up back on the sideline if he doesn't get close to 100 percent. However, the rest has helped his condition improve. The question is, has it helped him enough for him to come back and be the team's quarterback.
If he is still unhealthy, Mason Rudolph will start his third straight game for the Titans.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!