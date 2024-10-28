Titans Shake Up Defense With Roster Moves
The Tennessee Titans are still reeling from their 52-14 loss to the Detroit Lions this past Sunday, but the show must go on.
The Titans were active on Monday, making a couple of roster moves.
Tennessee has moved linebacker Cedric Gray from the injured reserve list to the active roster, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. As a corresponding move, the club released defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson.
Gray was selected by the Titans in the fourth round of the NFL Draft this past spring and has yet to play a regular-season down for the team.
The University of North Carolina injured his shoulder back in August and had been on injured reserve ever since, but it seems like he is preparing to make his debut.
Gray had a rather impressive collegiate career and is coming off of a 2023 campaign in which he racked up 121 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, an interception, a couple of forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries.
Talk about stuffing the stat sheet.
The 21-year-old arrived at North Carolina in 2020 but did not begin earning significant playing time until his second season, when he registered 100 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two picks.
Then, during his junior campaign, Gray rattled off 145 stops, 12 tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Meanwhile, Anderson appeared in just four games with Tennessee this season, failing to record a statistic. He played 38 snaps in total.
The 28-year-old has been in the NFL since 2019 and has played for a different team each year, amassing a grand total of 54 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
The Titans are just 1-6 and will face the New England Patriots next Sunday.
Tennessee seems likely to make more moves before the NFL trade deadline.
