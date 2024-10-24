Titans Host Former Third-Round Pick for Workout
The Tennessee Titans have made some big-time roster moves ahead of Week 8 with the trades of DeAndre Hopkins and Ernest Jones IV but some smaller changes could be on the horizon as well.
Per reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Titans recently hosted veteran safety Daryl Worley for a workout. A third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in the 2016 NFL Draft, Worley has appeared in at least one game for six different teams.
Worley's rookie season was the best year of his career, as he started 11 of 16 games for the Panthers while tallying 88 total tackles (63 solo), one sack, nine pass breakups and one interception. After two seasons in Carolina, the Panthers traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2018 offseason but was waived a little over a month later.
He then signed a deal with the then-Oakland Raiders in April 2018 but was eventually suspended four games to start the ensuing season for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Worley appeared to have found a home with the Raiders after starting 25 of 27 regular-season games but he officially became a journeyman during the 2020 campaign. He started the season with the Dallas Cowboys but was released after playing seven games for the team. The Buffalo Bills signed him to the practice squad and then eventually the active roster.
Later that December, he reunited with the Raiders -- this time in Las Vegas -- and played in two games with the team to close out the season. He then spent most of the 2021 season with the Detroit Lions before moving back and forth
If the Titans choose to sign Worley to the practice squad, he could bring a veteran presence to the team if he's eventually elevated to the active roster. Headed into Week 8, Tennessee is allowing the fewest offensive yards per game (272.2).
