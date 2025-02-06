Titans Host Draft Meeting With Wake Forest OT
With possession of the No. 1 overall pick, all eyes are on the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
It's unclear if the Titans will attempt to land a potential franchise quarterback or game-wrecking defender, but regardless of the selection, the depth of their draft class remains important as ever, and Tennessee is doing its due diligence.
According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, the Titans met with Wake Forest offensive tackle DeVonte Gordon. He also reportedly met with the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers among others.
Gordon played right tackle for the Demon Deacons and has a ton of game reps under his belt. He started all 50 games he played in during his Wake Forest career. Front office's won't find that kind of experience growing on trees.
It will be interesting to see if the Titans meet with Gordon again prior to the draft. Even if they don't, it won't be surprising if the team selects a right tackle among one of their eight current picks. Titans head coach Brian Callahan said multiple times during throughout the regular season that the right side of the offensive line was repeatedly an issue.
"But obviously our issues on the right side continue," Callahan said after the Week 10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, per the team website. "We weren't good enough there at all. ... There's only so many people available," Callahan said. "We've tried to help that side as much as possible. … There's only so many things available to us at the moment, and we're going to have to use all of them, whatever that looks like."
The 2025 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.
