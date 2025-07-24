Drafting Cam Ward Will Change Titans Forever
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is taking over for the team as the starter under center.
With Will Levis out for the year, Ward will have the green light to work into his own as the Titans quarterback of the future.
ESPN analyst Matt Bowen ranked the top 50 most impactful moves of the offseason, and Ward going to the Titans with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft was the second-highest moment on the list.
"The No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft, Ward has the playmaking traits to make an immediate impact as a rookie. He had 4,313 passing yards and 39 touchdowns at Miami last season, showing his ability to operate as an accurate thrower to all levels of the field and also create outside of structure," Bowen wrote.
"In Tennessee, Ward will have two experienced targets in Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett. Plus, the team added upgrades on the offensive line to protect their young QB (more on that later)."
The only acquisition that ranked higher than Ward was Davante Adams joining the Los Angeles Rams in free agency.
Ward will have a tremendous impact on his new team and that should carry over into this season and beyond.
It remains to be seen how well Ward will play with the Titans, but regardless of how strong or poor he plays, the team will forever be changed by what he does.
Either Ward will be the Titans' savior and become the franchise quarterback they have needed for a long time or he will send Tennessee on another wild goose chase that will lead them to his successor.
Ward and the Titans are starting practice during training camp in preparation for the team's preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is scheduled for Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
