Titans vs. Texans: Three Things to Watch
The Tennessee Titans are heading to the Lone Star State to take on their AFC South rival Houston Texans in Week 12.
Here are three things to look for ahead of the matchup:
Can Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Stay Hot?
Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has quietly been one of the best players at his position in the league this season, at least when it comes to touchdowns.
Westbrook-Ikhine has five touchdowns on the season, all of which have come in the past six games. He'll look to add to that total against the Texans.
"I'm just trying to take advantage of opportunities when they come my way," Westbrook-Ikhine said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "At the end of the day, I just want to help this team win."
Titans Linebackers Stepping Up
After Jack Gibbens went down with a season-ending injury in last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Titans are in need of some linebackers stepping up to the plate.
Among those who could be asked to do more are Kenneth Murray Jr., Jerome Baker and rookies Cedric Gray and James Williams. Gray, the team's fourth-round pick out of North Carolina, could be in line to make his NFL debut against the Texans.
Will The Losing Streak Be Snapped?
The Titans have lost two straight games, and there's a very good chance it could snowball into three given Tennessee's struggles as of late.
The Texans are favored, but they have proven to be suspect to playing poorly against lesser competition in the past. If the Titans can exploit some of the Texans' weaknesses, Tennessee could be heading back home on a happy flight following a victory.
The Titans and Texans are slated to kick off at 12 noon CT. The game can be watched on CBS or streamed on Paramount+.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!