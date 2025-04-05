Titans Impressed by GM Mike Borgonzi
It's been a few months since the Tennessee Titans hired Mike Borgonzi from the Kansas City Chiefs to be their next general manager.
Since adding Borgonzi, he has been hard at work preparing for the NFL Draft, where the Titans have eight picks, including No. 1 overall.
Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker has been impressed with Borgonzi and what he has been able to do ever since he landed in Nashville.
"I am excited about our front office staff, and how our coaches are working and have been so receptive of the change," Brinker said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"Mike is really gifted. That clicker doesn't leave his hand all day, and that is the purpose of this set-up. He is watching tape all day. He is very thorough with his evaluations. He's been great."
Brinker isn't the only one who has recognized Borgonzi's hard work to the craft. Titans head coach Brian Callahan feels like the team is in good hands with Borgonzi running point on the draft.
"He's been very disciplined in his process, and I've appreciated that," Callahan said. "I think that he is going to go through every possible turn before we (make the pick)."
The respect goes each way in the Titans front office. Borgonzi spoke highly of Brinker and the rest of the staff that is working on improving the team.
"It's a great group," Borgonzi said of the front office. "And things Chad does puts me in a position where I can dive into the film and concentrate on the draft. I think that was part of the set-up that has really gone well so far."
Borgonzi and the Titans will look to welcome their new rookie class after the NFL Draft from April 24-26.
