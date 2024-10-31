Titans Predicted for Rebound vs. Patriots
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to snap a three-game losing streak this weekend when they take on the New England Patriots for their Week 9 matchup.
The Titans have a few things going in their favor for the weekend, as they are back home after a two-game road trip and could see the return of starting quarterback Will Levis.
That's part of the reason why CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes that the Titans will beat the Patriots in Week 9.
"These two both have quarterback injuries to watch," Prisco writes. "New England rookie Drake Maye suffered a concussion last week, while Will Levis is still bothered by a shoulder issue. The Titans have lost three straight, while the Patriots beat the Jets last week. But look for the Titans to rebound in this one -- no matter if it's Levis or Mason Rudolph."
The Patriots are hungry for another win after snapping their six-game losing streak, so it will be a battle to see who wants it more.
After the Titans got thumped by the Detroit Lions in Week 8, they are in for potentially a very focused week of practice as they hope to get that taste out of their mouth.
The Titans have to get back to the basics and ensure that they are executing the simple tasks in order to have a shot against the Patriots. This may be one of the only games left on the schedule where the Titans aren't totally outmatched when it comes to talent, so it could come down to which side has the superior game plan and who will execute it best.
The Patriots and Titans are slated for a 12 noon CT kickoff on Sunday. The game can be watched on FOX.
