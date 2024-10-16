Titans Get Injury Updates on Two Key Defenders
The Tennessee Titans were without defensive back Jamal Adams and defensive lineman Keondre Coburn in the team's Week 6 loss against the Indianapolis Colts, and there is reason to believe that the two will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.
Adams, who turns 29 on Thursday, has dealt with a hip injury throughout the season and was recently placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List, which ruled him out for Week 6 and forces him to be sidelined for at least four games.
Titans coach Brian Callahan gave an update on his status.
"There's some things we're working through that are still kind of ongoing," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "So I'll let that one go for now."
Adams' placement on the NFI List will hopefully give him the time that he needs to heal, but based on Callahan's words, there is reason to believe that he may be out for longer. If he doesn't return soon and the Titans continue to lose, it may be possible that the team won't have him for the rest of the season.
As for Coburn, he is still on the active roster, which means he could return as early as this week against the Buffalo Bills. However, he has already been ruled out for today's practice and isn't expected to play in Week 7.
Coburn suffered a knee injury during the team's Week 4 contest against the Miami Dolphins and has yet to make his return. Even after a bye week and sitting out of Week 6, Coburn has yet to return to full health. This means that the Titans will rely on the likes of Sebastian Joseph-Day, James Lynch and Abdullah Anderson off the practice squad to fill in the void for the time being.
