Titans Sign Former Chargers RB to Practice Squad
The Tennessee Titans are making roster moves ahead of Week 7's matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park.
The team announced that it has elevated cornerback Tre Avery to the 53-man roster while also signing veteran running back Joshua Kelley to the practice squad. Avery has played in the last two games for Tennessee after being elevated on game day, but he's now saying goodbye to the practice squad.
In 31 career games and five starts, Avery has posted 63 total tackles (52 solo), one fumble recovery and 11 pass breakups.
As for Kelley, his addition to the practice squad could signal that the hamstring injury suffered by running back Tyjae Spears in Week 6's loss to the Indianapolis Colts could sideline him against Buffalo. Spears is considered "week-to-week," per Titans head coach Brian Callahan.
If Kelley is eventually elevated to the active roster, he'll look to provide depth to a backfield led by Tony Pollard, who finished with 17 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown against the Colts. If Spears is out for Week 7, Julius Chestnut would be Pollard's backup.
Kelley, 26, was originally a fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's played in 54 career regular-season games (four starts), all with L.A. During that span, he tallied 320 carries for 1,148 yards and six touchdowns while adding 50 catches for 319 yards. He's appeared in one career playoff game.
He signed with the New York Giants prior to this season, but was released on Aug. 25 and never appeared in a game for the team.
The Titans will look to dig out of their current 1-4 hole when they face off against the Bills at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
