Titans vs. Jaguars Preview: AFC South Clash Incoming
The Tennessee Titans are set to play in their penultimate game of the 2024 NFL season as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17 at EverBank Stadium.
Both the Titans and Jaguars have fallen far below expectations this season, winning just three of their first 15 games and placing among the worst teams in the league.
However, one team will have to come out on top when the two rivals face off in their second meeting of the season. The result of the game will have a significant impact on which team ranks higher in the 2025 NFL Draft order.
Just three weeks ago, the Jags visited the Titans at Nissan Stadium and stole a 10-6 win on the road. It was Mac Jones' first start after the team placed starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence on injured reserve with a concussion he suffered the week prior against the Houston Texans.
The Titans started Will Levis at quarterback in that game, but this time they will hand the reins to Mason Rudolph for a second consecutive week. Rudolph started three games earlier in the year when Levis was injured with an ailing shoulder, but the team made a switch to start the veteran after the second-year pro threw three interceptions in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Rudolph threw for 252 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions as the Titans fell to the Indianapolis Colts 38-30. The Titans fell behind 38-7 during the game but mustered 23 unanswered points at the end to make the result respectable.
Now, the Titans will fight to try and get a win back in the division after dropping both games earlier in the year to the Colts and the previous meeting against the Jags.
Kickoff is set for 12 noon CT on CBS and Paramount+.
