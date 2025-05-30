Titans OL Makes Encouraging Statement on Massive Role Change
Heading into the second year of JC Latham's time with the Tennessee Titans, there's primed to be one major change on the horizon for his role during his sophomore campaign: switching to the team's starting right tackle after playing on the left side throughout his entire rookie season.
It's nothing Latham hasn't seen throughout his playing career, as the Titans tackle was a standout coming out of the 2024 draft as Alabama's right tackle. But, after a few ups and downs throughout his rookie season and Tennessee's addition of veteran Dan Moore Jr. to take the reins on the left side, the seventh-overall pick from a year ago is primed to move back where he made a name for himself.
And when asked about moving from the left to the right side of the line during Titans OTAs, Latham seemed more than willing to take on that adjustment in an effort to make the team better.
"I'm a team player, so wherever they need me to play, I'll play anywhere," Latham said. "It's all about the team and whatever I can do to help the team win, it's what it's all about it."
Latham comes into his second year pro eyeing a few major changes from his first time out. Not only will he move to a position in which he's more comfortable with an extensive amount of college experience, but he'll also enter this season with a wildly different physique from where he finished in 2024.
According to Latham, he went from being around 365-370 pounds at the end of his rookie year, and now lies at 337 pounds, hoping to drop down to the "325-range" ahead of his second season.
With an offseason seemingly filled with good signs for his future on this Tennessee line, keep an eye on Latham having the chance for a major bounce back year in year two.
