Titans Star Hopes to Foster Winning Culture
The Tennessee Titans are an inexperienced football team, and that's part of the reason why they have found themselves at the bottom of the AFC South standings with a 3-10 record.
The Titans have struggled, but there are veterans like Jeffery Simmons who are committed to mentoring the younger players on the roster, helping them become winning football players for the organization someday soon.
"When you win, it helps build confidence. Like I said, we have a lot of young guys on this team, and we have a lot of young guys who are playing a lot of snaps for us," Simmons said.
"You got so many young guys and, when you're losing, it sucks. And even after the game, you see Jarvis (Brownlee Jr.) mad, throwing his helmet. I told him, 'Chill out.' We didn't do enough to win the game, and at the end of day, you see that, you think yes, guys are frustrated."
The Titans defense has done a decent job this season, but there is an extremely thin margin for error, especially when the offense has struggled more throughout the year.
In some ways, this is the perfect setup for the defense as the unit can learn how to play when the stakes are lower than the team wants it to be. They can build winning habits now so that when the Titans are competitive again, they know how to act when the lights are a little brighter.
Even though the Titans have been eliminated from playoff contention, Simmons hopes that the final four weeks will have the younger players hungry to compete.
"Winning takes care of everything," Simmons said. "Can't say we don't have nothing to play for these last four games. Hopefully we could just find a way to try to build some momentum going into next year. But like I said, these last four games we are playing for something."
The Titans are back in action in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
