Titans Rookie Goes Viral After Tipping Waitress
Tennessee Titans cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. is just a rookie, but he is making moves that have him acting like he has been living in Nashville for a very long time.
Titans fan and Nashville resident Kristie Johnson took to social media to share a story about Brownlee coming into her restaurant to work.
"Something amazing happened today," Johnson tweeted. "I was working per usual, waitressing, in Nashville.. and three Tn Titans came in to eat after the game …. Well, after asking Jarvis Brownlee Jr to sign a ball for my sons, he then proceeds to ask for my cashapp and sends me more than enough to pay the rest of my rent and get winter clothes for my kids!"
Brownlee then responded to Johnson's tweet with some Christmas cheer.
"God bless you❤️I hope you have a great Merry Christmas🙏🏽and i’m looking forward to having that dinner with you all!," Brownlee tweeted.
Pouring back into the community is something that the Titans have preached over the course of the franchise, and it doesn't always have to be for a large group of people. Sometimes impacting one person can have a ripple effect in the community, and that's what Brownlee appears to have done.
After being drafted in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Brownlee has become a key part of the Titans defense this season. Filling in for the injured L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie, Brownlee has started 10 games so far this year for the Titans, earning valuable experience as he enters the NFL.
While his rookie season has dealt with ups and downs, he is preparing to be with the Titans and the Nashville community for a very long time.
Brownlee and the Titans return to the field for Week 15 when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals.
