Titans Punter Named Captain Against Former Team
Now in his fourteenth year in the NFL, the Titans' punter and former pro-bowler Johnny Hekker is one of the most seasoned veterans on the roster. Now, naturally, he'll put on his leadership cap as the team's gameday captain in Week 2's matchup against his former team: The Los Angeles Rams.
Hekker spent the bulk of his professional career with the Rams, first joining the franchise when they were still in St. Louis more than a decade ago, in 2012. Originally joining the team as an un-drafted free agent, he would remain in the blue and yellow all the way up until their win in Super Bowl LVI in 2022, when the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20.
After winning his lone Super Bowl, Hekker and the Rams parted ways. The now-journeyman punter would spend the following two seasons serving for the Carolina Panthers before finding himself as a free agent once more this past offseason, when he came to terms to become a Titan.
Upon his signing, Hekker saw the opportunity as one to, as he said in an interview with team reporter Jim Wyatt over the summer, "come and be somewhere where my contributions will hopefully help a team turn the page into a bright future." Not only that, but he was able to reunite with special teams coordinator John " Bones" Fassel, who coached Hekker for the majority of his tenure with the Rams.
And being reunited with Bones (Fassel) had a huge part to do with it, too," he said of Fassel. "The impact he's had on my career, from my time with him, and him coaching against me... even then I could still pick his brain and still be a friend. We've always had a great relationship," he said via Wyatt.
The new opportunity for Hekker to serve as his team's captain against the franchise that gave him his start, and his ring, is one that will certainly taste bittersweet for the veteran crown jewel of special teams. Then again, with the Titans looking for a crucial early-season win at home and Hekker being hungry for the opportunity to help the team turn the corner, Sunday presents the perfect storm in the form of Los Angeles coming to town.
