Titans Veteran Punter Ready to Deliver
The Tennessee Titans have a new punter in town and his name is Johnny Hekker.
Fans may be familiar with Hekker after spending many years with the Los Angeles Rams and the past three seasons with the Carolina Panthers.
Hekker explained to team reporter Jim Wyatt how to have prolonged success in the NFL as a punter.
"To punt in today's NFL, you have to be well-rounded in a lot of different areas," Hekker said via Wyatt.
"I pride myself in being great directionally, I really try to hang my hat on that, where we tell our guys where I'm going to punt the ball, and put it over there. Also, having some kind of misdirection stuff, too, to keep punt returners guessing."
"I've tried to develop those things over the course of my career, and I still try to add things to the bag. And, I'm still having fun doing it."
It's not just the work on the field that leads to a long career, but it also requires a strong support system off of it.
If Hekker's 14 years have taught him anything, it's that he has the right people in his corner.
"I'm not going to shy away from the fact that I wouldn't be here if it weren't for my loving wife, and God directing people into my life to be a positive influence on me and showing me the way to be a pro, to take care of my body, be humble and serve every opportunity that you get," Hekker said via Wyatt.
"So, how you have a long career is taking every day like you don't get another one. So, I'm just having fun, and trying to make an impact however I can. And, trying to be a use to this organization in every imaginable way."
The Titans had popular punter Ryan Stonehouse for the past three seasons, but he was shockingly cut during the offseason.
Stonehouse joined the Miami Dolphins, but the Titans replaced him with one of the more experienced punters in the game in hopes of improving the special teams.
Hekker and the Titans will report to training camp on July 22.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!