Former Titans DB Makes College Football Hall of Fame
Tennessee Titans former star safety Kevin Byard has been induced into the college football Conference USA Hall of Fame.
The Middle Tennessee State alumni was a 2x First Team All-CUSA, all-time MTSU leader in interceptions and return yards, and pick-sixes. MTSU retired his #20 jersey number and Byard is now the first defensive player in CUSA HOF.
Byard announced via X, "Blessed, Honored, and Thankful."
The safety was drafted by the Titans with the 64th pick in the third round in the 2016 NFL Draft and spent the first seven and a half seasons of his career with the team.
He was named to both the All-Pro 1st Team and Pro Bowl twice, in 2017 and 2021. Byard intercepted a league-leaidng eight passes in 2017 and recorded two fumble recoveries, while in 2021 he had five interceptions, including a pick-six, a fumble recovery for a touchdown, and a sack. He gathered 14 interceptions over his other five and a half seasons with Tennessee.
Byard was traded to his hometown Philadelphia Eagles at the trade deadline last season for safety Terrell Edmunds and a 2024 fifth and sixth round picks. Edmunds is no longer with the team and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. The Titans drafted Louisville nickel corner Jarvis Browlee Jr. with that fifth round pick and Tulane receiver Jha'Quan Jackson in the sixth.
After recording an interception with the Eagles, Byard was released due to salary cap reasons and signed with the Chicago Bears this offseason.
