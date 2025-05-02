Titans DB Can Make Huge Impact in Rookie Year
The Tennessee Titans took a risk by selecting Penn State defensive back Kevin Winston Jr. in the third round after he suffered a torn ACL in September.
Winston is expected to make a full recovery, and if he does, he could be one of the Titans' key players on defense for the upcoming season.
CBS Sports writer Chris Trapasso named Winston as the ninth-best "instant impact" rookie in the 2025 draft class.
"Instead of either of the first-round tight ends who find themselves in crowded skill-position rooms in Indianapolis and Chicago respectively, I'm taking a big swing here with a safety who spent most of the pre-draft process injured and was a third-round selection," Trapasso wrote.
"When healthy, Winston was that good at Penn State roaming the deep middle and flying to the football on outside runs. One of my favorite stats for any prospect in the 2025 class: Winston did not miss a tackle on 506 snaps as a sophomore in 2023 while making 61 tackles, three of which were tackles for loss."
"After tearing a knee ligament in September, Winston was able to sneak in a workout right before the draft, and ran 4.51 at over 6-1 and 213 pounds. He's a supercharged mover on the field with ridiculously long arms that help not only knock away passes but defeat blockers blocking his path to the football. Tennessee was desperate for a true leader in the back seven of their defense, and I genuinely believe they selected that next player for them at No. 82 overall."
The only rookies ranked higher than Winston were:
- Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte
- New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson
- Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey
- Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston
- Atlanta Falcons pass rusher James Pearce Jr.
- Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan
- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter
- Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty
Winston will have a chance to make an impression when he joins the team for rookie minicamp next week.
