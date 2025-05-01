Titans Rookie Class Jersey Numbers Revealed
The Tennessee Titans have nine new players on the roster, and we now know what number they will wear on Sundays this fall.
Here's a look at the rookies numbers for the 2025 season:
QB Cam Ward - 1
Warren Moon was the last player in franchise history to wear No. 1, and he is allowing Ward to carry that legacy for the Titans as the top selection in the draft.
WR Elic Ayomanor - 5
The most notable No. 5 in Titans history is quarterback Kerry Collins, but with the NFL loosening its policy on jersey numbers, Ayomanor gets to catch passes while wearing No. 5.
WR Chimere Dike - 17
It's not Ryan Tannehill, but Dike will wear No. 17 for the Titans in the upcoming season.
DB Kevin Winston Jr. - 23
Cornerback Tre Avery wore the number for the past three seasons, but now that he is no longer on the roster, that honor goes to Winston, the team's third-round pick.
DB Marcus Harris - 26
Wide receiver Justin Hardee wore the number for nine games last season, but Harris will now take it over.
RB Kalel Mullings - 28
Mullings will wear No. 28 after Quandre Diggs had the number for the team last season.
LB Oluwafemi Oladejo - 53
Ernest Jones wore No. 53 for the Titans before he got traded to the Seattle Seahawks last season. Now, Oladejo will don the number.
OL Jackson Slater - 64
After Arlington Hambright was released earlier this week, the No. 64 jersey was made available, and Slater, the team's fifth-round pick out of Sacramento State, takes it over.
TE Gunnar Helm - 84
Helm takes over Nick Vannett's number and his place in the tight end room for the Titans.
