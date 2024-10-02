Titans Kicker Nick Folk Named Player of Week
The Tennessee Titans are going into their bye on a high note after a 31-12 win against the Miami Dolphins, but they also have an extra badge of honor when it comes to their kicker.
Nick Folk knocked down all five of his field goal attempts for the Titans in their win, and his efforts earned him the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award for Week 4.
The other weekly award winners were Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen, Chicago Bears punter Tory Taylor, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and former Titans running back Derrick Henry, who ran for 199 yards and two touchdowns in the Baltimore Ravens win on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.
Even with the strong individual performance, Folk focused on the team after the win on Monday Night Football this past week.
"The biggest thing is we got our first win," Folk said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "So, we'll go into the bye feeling pretty good and continue to keep working and get better from here."
Folk, 39, connected from 53, 52, 47, 51 and 29 yards on his kicks against the Dolphins, becoming the oldest player in NFL history to knock down three field goal attempts from over 50 yards.
This is the first time Folk has won the award since Week 2 of last season. It's his 10th time during his 17 seasons that he has been honored by the league.
Even though he has only been with the team for two seasons, Folk ranks seventh in Titans history in field goal makes. The only kickers ahead of him are Randy Bullock, Gary Anderson, Joe Nedney, Ryan Succop, the late Rob Bironas and Al Del Greco.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!