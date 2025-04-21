Titans Land Jets Star in Major Trade Idea
The Tennessee Titans could look to make a bold move or two during the NFL Draft this week.
Bleacher Report writer Kristophe Knox suggests a trade that would send Will Levis and a fourth-round pick to the New York Jets for running back Breece Hall.
"In this hypothetical trade, the Jets add Levis to the mix while offloading a running back who may not have a long-term future with the franchise," Knox wrote.
"Breece Hall has been an above-average starter in New York when healthy. However, he's entering a contract year and could potentially be pushed out by an incoming rookie like Boise State's Ashton Jeanty."
If the Jets were to look for a new home for Hall, the Titans aren't exactly the first team that comes to mind for a trade. However, Hall gives the team a little more juice at the position.
"Tennessee already features a solid backfield tandem in Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. However, adding Hall to the rotation could give the Titans a dominant rushing attack with which to support Ward early in his career. Hall's prowess as a runner and receiver would blend perfectly with Brian Callahan's offense, and Pollard looms as a potential 2026 cap casualty," Knox wrote.
Hall, who turns 24 next month, has just one year left on his contract with the Jets after being a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He ran for 876 yards and five touchdowns last season for the Jets while catching 57 passes for 483 yards and three scores through the air.
Giving Cam Ward an offensive weapon like Hall would make his job a lot easier in his first season in the league and put the Titans offense in a better position to improve in the 2025 campaign.
