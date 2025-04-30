Titans Land Ohio State DB in 2026 Mock Draft
The Tennessee Titans just added nine players to their roster with the 2025 NFL Draft, but it will take more than one year's worth of strong rookies to turn things around in Nashville.
The Titans are expected to have a high pick again in next year's draft, where they will have a chance to take one of college football's top prospects.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski released a way-too-early 2026 mock draft that has the Titans taking Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs, who has the potential to be next year's No. 1 overall pick.
"Ohio State's Caleb Downs may enter the 2026 class as the No. 1 overall prospect regardless of position. Then again, everyone still has to acknowledge positional value, even though he's still slotted as the fourth overall pick to the Tennessee Titans," Sobleski wrote.
"Downs is a do-everything safety and arguably the most impactful prospect at the position since at least Minkah Fitzpatrick or Jamal Adams. He could well end up being the highest-graded safety since Eric Berry."
"The Titans have invested heavily in three of the four premium positions with quarterback Cam Ward, JC Latham and Dan Moore Jr. at offensive tackle and L'Jarius Snead serving as the team's top cover corner," he continued.
"Maybe they strongly consider a pass-rusher here. But Downs would be a massive upgrade along the back line. Besides, Amani Hooker is a free agent after the 2025 campaign, while Xavier Woods turns 30 last this year."
Downs would have been considered a first-round pick this year, so give him another season at Ohio State and he could get even better.
If the Titans are on the clock early in next year's draft with a chance to take him, it will be hard to pass on him.
