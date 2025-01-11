Titans Land Surprising QB in ESPN Mock Draft
The Tennessee Titans are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick for the 2025 NFL Draft, and many expect the team to take a new franchise quarterback.
However, the Titans have two options if that is the direction they want to go in: Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.
ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid recently conducted a mock draft where the Titans end up with Ward over Sanders.
"When asked what the Titans should do with their first No. 1 pick since 1978, sources around the league told me they must take a quarterback -- but were split between Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. The 6-foot-2, 223-pound Ward is currently my top QB prospect, and I think the Titans -- who will have a new GM after firing Ran Carthon on Tuesday -- would select him here," Reid writes.
"His combination of arm power, creativity and a shortstop-like throwing motion make him an electric playmaker. He can also beat you deep, as his 29 completions on passes of 20-plus air yards were the seventh most nationally. Ward threw for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the Hurricanes this season while also rushing for four touchdowns."
The debate between Ward and Sanders should go back and forth between now and the first round of the NFL Draft on April 24, but for now, the Miami product is in the lead it seems.
Of course, things can change at a few different stages in the pre-draft process with the new general manager hire, which will likely come before the end of January, and the NFL Combine next month.
There's a case to be made for both Ward and Sanders, but it ultimately comes down to what the person leading the Titans war room wants.
