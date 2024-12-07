Titans WR Could End Up with Chiefs
The Tennessee Titans were hoping to see young wide receiver Treylon Burks figure things out this season. After drafting him with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he was expected to become a key part of the offense for years to come.
Unfortunately, the Titans have not seen him develop into that kind of player.
Now, it seems likely that the two sides will part ways this offseason. Burks has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury.
Burks has likely played his last game in Tennessee and will be looking for a new team in the offseason if that ends up proving to be accurate.
With that being said, where could Burks end up in free agency? There is one team that has been named as a possible suitor.
David Latham of Last Word on Sports has suggested that the Kansas City Chiefs could end up being Burks' landing spot in the offseason.
"Treylon Burks is anything but a safe bet, but the Chiefs could be an ideal landing spot as he recovers from his latest injury," Latham wrote. "The former first-round pick should cost next to nothing, which is good news for a Chiefs team with limited cap space and several big-name free agents. The team will likely do everything they can to retain homegrown stars like Trey Smith and Nick Bonito, which means they won’t have the money to find a big-name upgrade at wide receiver. Burks probably won’t pan out in Kansas City, but he’s worth a shot on a league-minimum contract."
Obviously, he is not receiving a great projection for the future if he does land with the Chiefs. But, playing alongside Patrick Mahomes could give him the best chance to turn his career around.
In the 27 career games that he has played with the Titans, Burks has caught just 53 passes for 699 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers have been extremely disappointing.
Even though he hasn't panned out in Tennessee, it would be good to see Burks figure it out. As long as he doesn't come back to hurt the Titans in the future on the field, the hope is that he can find success whether it's with the team that drafted him or elsewhere.
