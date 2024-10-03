Titans Linked to Dynamic Will Levis Replacement
The Tennessee Titans may end up looking for a new quarterback this offseason thanks to Will Levis' brutal early struggles in 2024.
If that ends up being the case, the Titans may pursue a signal-caller in the NFL Draft.
Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler has already identified a potential candidate under center for Tennessee, zeroing in on Clemson Tigers junior Cade Klubnik.
"Opinions varied on Klubnik following last fall due to his prestige as a recruit (5-star) and lack of success under center," Fowler wrote. "However, through five weeks in 2024, the true junior has taken massive steps within the pocket while keeping defenses honest via his legs."
Through the first four games of the season, Klubnik has thrown for 984 yards, 12 touchdowns and a couple of interceptions while completing 66.4 percent of his passes. He has also rushed for 106 yards and four scores while averaging a robust 6.4 yards per carry.
Klubnik arrived at Clemson in 2022 and had a rough debut showing, totaling 697 yards, a couple of touchdowns and three picks in a part-time role.
Then, last year, the 20-year-old began to show flashes of his NFL potential, finishing with 2,844 yards, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 63.9 percent of his throws. He added 182 yards an four scores on the ground.
Klubnik projects to be a dual threat on the next level, and while his draft stock is not nearly the same as bigger names such as Shedeur Sanders, Carson Beck, Cam Ward and Quinn Ewers, he could ultimately be a sleeper next spring.
The Titans will probably give Levis a chance for the rest of 2024, but if things don't turn around, they may very well decide to reset things under center.
Tennessee is 1-3 on the season.
