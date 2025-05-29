Titans CB Can Bounce Back From Injury
The Tennessee Titans wanted to boost their secondary a year ago, which is why they traded for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.
Sneed won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs and became one of the best cornerbacks in the league. That prompted the Titans to sign Sneed to a four-year, $76 million contract. However, he struggled with a hamstring injury for most of the season.
That's why Pro Football Focus writer Dalton Wasserman named Sneed as a "bounce back candidate" for the upcoming season.
"Sneed fell short of expectations in his first season with Tennessee after the team traded a third-round pick and signed him to a contract extension," Wasserman wrote.
"He appeared in just five games before a season-ending quad injury and posted a 36.8 coverage grade, fourth-worst among qualified cornerbacks in 2024. Fortunately for the Titans, Sneed brings a strong track record from his time in Kansas City, where he earned a 79.5 coverage grade and recorded 20 pass breakups across the previous two seasons."
Sneed struggled to gain his footing both on and off the field in his first year with the Titans, but the 2025 campaign offers him an opportunity to get back on track.
Sneed is more familiar with the personnel and the defensive playbook, and that will give him a chance to play better football. The Titans are counting on Sneed to be the team's top cornerback, which means he will draw the assignments of defending the opponent's toughest wide receiver week in and week out.
Sneed's presence will have a massive effect on how well the Titans perform in 2025. If he plays well, the Titans will almost certainly shed off the title of being the worst team in the league. If he struggles, the Titans could be looking at another poor season.
