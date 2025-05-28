Titans Rookie Gets New Jersey Number
The Tennessee Titans are giving one of their players a new look.
Rookie linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo is changing his jersey number from No. 53 to 7, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt.
Oladejo, a second-round pick out of UCLA, is expected to be one of the Titans' top pass rushers as he enters the league. He is set to replace Harold Landry III at outside linebacker after the eight-year veteran was released by the team back in March.
Landry signed with the New England Patriots, where he reunited with former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who is now serving in the same role with the Pats.
Last season, the No. 7 was worn by Brayden Narveson and Matthew Wright, two kickers who filled in for Nick Folk when he was injured. The previous season, the number was worn by backup quarterback Malik Willis.
This is the first time in franchise history that a defensive player will wear the number. The NFL recently scaled back on the requirements needed for jersey numbers, allowing other position groups to wear single-digit jerseys.
Oladejo will debut the new number during OTA's this week at the team's practice facility.
