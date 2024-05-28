Titans New Center Could Be Missing Piece
The Tennessee Titans have been bold in the offseason so far, signing Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd in free agency and trading for L'Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs.
However, there's one move the team made that probably hasn't gotten the recognition it deserves. By signing Lloyd Cushenberry III from the Denver Broncos, the Titans now have an anchor for their new offensive line. That's why Cushenberry has been named the Titans' best-kept secret by Bleacher Report.
"While the Titans lost Aaron Brewer in free agency this spring, the front office managed to replace him with Cushenberry," Bleacher Report writes. "That might be viewed as more of a lateral move, but the former Denver Broncos player is coming off a campaign in which he only surrendered 14 pressures in pass protection and earned a 72.4 run-blocking grade from PFF."
Cushenberry is a good balance to the youth on the left side of his line, which features two recent first-round picks in JC Latham and Peter Skoronski. He may also be able to cover up some mistakes from the less-talented right side of his line in Daniel Brunskill and Dillon Radunz.
The Titans' splashier signings this offseason make them an intriguing team and one with potential to improve. However, teams can't be good without a sound offensive line, and Cushenberry will help them get better with the little things that don't always show up on stat sheets or highlights.
