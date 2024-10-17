Analyst Rips Titans' Bold Offseason Move
When the Tennessee Titans acquired cornerback L'Jarius Sneed in a sign-and-trade with the Kansas City Chiefs during the offseason, it was supposed to be a move that would significantly bolster their defense.
After all, Sneed had just served as a critical piece in back-to-back Chiefs Super Bowl championships, establishing himself as one of the best corners in football.
Unfortunately, things have not worked out thus far for Sneed with the Titans.
The veteran defensive back has routinely been torched early on in the season, and Sneed's struggles were on full display against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.
Now, Justin Melo of Titan Sized is calling out Sneed for not being as advertised.
"Fast forward five showings into the 2024 campaign and Sneed has not met those sizable expectations," Melo wrote. "He played his worst game of the young season in Sunday's defeat to the Indianapolis Colts, one that dropped the Titans to a hapless 1-4 and 0-3 at home."
Sneed has logged 23 tackles in five games this season. He has yet to tally a pass defended, and he has posted a brutal 36.3 overall grade at Pro Football Focus. This even though defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson called the 27-year-old the best cornerback in the NFL.
To make matters worse for Tennessee, the team handed Sneed a four-year, $76 million deal, so the Titans are on the hook for quite a bit of money here. They also parted with a third-round draft pick to acquire him.
It's certainly hard to blame Tennessee. As a matter of fact, some wondered if the third-rounder was too cheap of a return for Kansas City.
But thus far, Sneed has been a massive disappointment in Music City, just like the rest of the Titans' free-agent acquisitions.
Some felt that Sneed would make his first Pro Bowl in 2024, but he is certainly not on track to achieve that feat this year.
