Titans Could Face New Kicker Against Bills
The Tennessee Titans are preparing to play against the Buffalo Bills in Week 7, but there may be a different kicker on the sidelines than weeks past.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Bills are signing placekicker Lucas Havrisik to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the team released wide receiver Ahmarean Green from the practice squad.
The move comes after incumbent starter Tyler Bass missed a field goal in the team's Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets in Week 6. It was the third miss for Bass in six weeks, giving him a 75 percent completion rate so far this season, which is lining up to be the worst of his career to date.
The Bills still want Bass to be their kicker as he has made just over 84 percent of his kicks so far throughout his five-year career, but adding Havrisik shows that the team isn't 100 percent confident in having him as the guy moving forward.
Havrisik, 25, played in nine games last season for the Los Angeles Rams. He made 15 of 20 field goals with the Rams, with all of his misses coming beyond 40 yards. The team cut him after Week 17, two weeks shy of the team's playoff game against the Detroit Lions. He was with the Cleveland Browns during training camp this summer, but was cut just before the 53-man roster was finalized.
Bringing Havrisik aboard doesn't mean that he will play in Week 7 against the Titans, but it could mean Bass is playing for his job this weekend. It's arguably the ultimate test for him. If he plays well, he can fend off Havrisik. If not, he may get cut, allowing Havrisik to be promoted to the 53-man roster.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!