Titans LB Announces Sudden Retirement
The Tennessee Titans are losing a member of their defense as training camp gets underway in Nashville.
According to ESPN's Turron Davenport, Titans linebacker Lorenzo Carter is retiring ahead of what would have been his eighth season in the NFL.
Carter had signed with the Titans in March after spending the past three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He started his career with the New York Giants, who selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Georgia.
Carter now ends his NFL career with 62 starts across 96 appearances while tallying 278 total tackles (170 solo), 21.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 18 pass breakups, two interceptions and one touchdown.
Carter was one of many new additions the Titans made in free agency this offseason alongside names like Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brandon Allen, Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Dan Moore Jr., Denver Broncos linebacker Cody Barton, Steelers wide receiver Van Jefferson, and Panthers punter Johnny Hekker among others.
The Titans begin preseason action on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
