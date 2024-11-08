Titans Get Another Tough Prediction vs. Chargers
The Tennessee Titans are looking for a second consecutive win in Week 10 as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
The Titans have just two wins so far this season, coming against teams with the same amount of wins themselves — the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots. Therefore, the 5-3 Chargers could pose some challenges for the Titans going into Week 10.
That's why CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes that the Chargers will improve to 6-3 with a win against the Titans.
"The Chargers have been playing well, winning two straight, while the Titans beat the Patriots last week. This is a big step up in class of opponent for the Titans, and it's on the road. Look forJustin Herbert to stay hot as the Chargers take it," Prisco writes.
The Titans will also potentially be seeing the return of starting quarterback Will Levis, who has missed the last three games nursing a shoulder injury.
Levis has started in just 13 of the 25 games so far in his career for the Titans, and he still has yet to be properly evaluated by the team. Should he end up playing, his performance against the Chargers will give the Titans a baseline as to where he currently is at. Then, he can use that to get better in the second half of the season.
The Titans need to figure out if Levis is truly the answer at quarterback for the team, or if they should look towards drafting a successor. With a high pick potentially coming to Nashville for the 2025 NFL Draft, that selection could be used on a quarterback if the Titans feel that is the best fit.
Levis hopes to make enough of an impression for the Titans to go a different route to start the next draft.
