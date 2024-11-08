Titans RB Taking Advantage of Opportunity
The Tennessee Titans are having a rough season on offense with quarterback injuries and wide receivers coming in and out of the rotation.
However, there has been one constant in running back in Tony Pollard, who is on pace for the best season of his career after a stellar first half of the season.
"I am just going out there, being an athlete, making plays," Pollard said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I just have to be ready for whatever happens, and try to make the most of it."
So far this season, Pollard has 142 carries for 622 yards, which ranks 10th in the NFL. The only players with more rushing yards than Pollard are Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons), Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions), Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints), James Conner (Arizona Cardinals), Chuba Hubbard (Carolina Panthers), Jordan Mason (San Francisco 49ers), Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers), Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) and Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens).
Considering the Titans were replacing Henry in free agency, Pollard hasn't been a bad alternative. He has quietly focused on his game, and it has paid off.
Pollard's best performance of the season came in Week 9 against the New England Patriots, when he ran for 128 yards on 28 carries while catching three passes for 26 yards through the air.
If Pollard is capable of putting those types of numbers each and every week, he'll have the best year of his career by far. That would give the Titans a true threat in the backfield for other teams to gameplan around.
Pollard hopes to be a key part of the Titans offensive plans against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10, but a lingering foot injury has held him out of practice, which could put him on the sidelines for Tennessee's next matchup.
