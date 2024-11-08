Three Key Titans Players to Watch After Trade Deadline
The Tennessee Titans didn't trade away any more pieces at the NFL trade deadline, but they were pretty active in the weeks leading up to it, jettisoning wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and linebacker Ernest Jones in separate deals.
The Titans are just 2-6 on the season, so they don't exactly have a whole lot to look forward to the rest of the way in 2024. But they can build for the future.
Here are three Tennessee players to watch for the remainder of the season, all of whom could end up playing a significant role in 2025 and beyond.
Julius Chestnut, RB
Going into the year, Tyjae Spears was on many radars as a potential breakout candidate at running back. That has not happened, as Spears has averaged just 3.5 yards per carry and has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.
That has given third-year running back Julius Chestnut more of an opening, and while he hasn't gotten a ton of playing time, he has looked decent.
Chestnut has logged 16 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown in 2024, most recently toting the ball five times for 22 yards in a win over the New England Patriots.
The Sacred Heart product went undrafted in 2022 but landed with the Titans as a free agent. He has barely gotten an opportunity until now.
We'll see if he can make the most of it.
Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB
The Titans were hoping that L'Jarius Sneed would help solidify their secondary this season, but Sneed has actually been quite a bust for the squad.
Fortunately, rookie cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. has been up to the task.
Brownlee, a fifth-round pick, has been very impressive in 2024, having already posted 31 tackles, three tackles for loss and four passes defended.
It's not like Brownlee has just been good for a first-year player, either. He has been genuinely good overall and should end up establishing himself as a critical piece in Tennessee's defense moving forward.
Keep a close eye on Brownlee during the second half.
Jha'Quan Jackson, WR
The second rookie on the list, Jha'Quan Jackson was selected by the Titans in the sixth round.
Jackson has only been targeted twice all year long, both of which came last week against the Patriots. He caught one pass for eight yards.
The 24-year-old has been used as a kick returner, but he is absolutely explosive enough to carve out a role offensively, especially with Hopkins gone and Tyler Boyd nursing a shoulder injury.
Tennessee may as well see what it has in Jackson over its last nine games. The Titans definitely need another threat to emerge alongside of Calvin Ridley, and it probably isn't going to be Nick Westbrook-Ikhine or Treylon Burks (who is now on IR).
It will be interesting to see if Tennessee continues to incorporate Jackson into the aerial attack.
