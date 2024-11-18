Titans Predicted to Make Shocking Trade
The Tennessee Titans could be one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.
It may seem paradoxical to place that label on the Titans, but it's the truth.
Will Tennessee take a quarterback? Will it select an offensive lineman? Or will it do something different entirely?
Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports has proposed a very interesting scenario for the Titans, projecting them to swing a draft day trade with the New York Giants.
In the hypothetical deal, Tennessee would trade the No. 2 overall pick to the Giants, who Wilson currently has picking fifth.
The Titans would then select Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Kelvin Banks with the fifth overall selection. Wilson has New York choosing Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"Banks is a junior who's going to keep getting better," Wilson wrote. "LSU's Will Campbell has been more consistent over the course of the season, but we love Banks' upside. And if the Titans are rolling with Will Levis for another year, they need to continue to stock the offensive line with dudes."
But the question is, will Tennessee really be rolling with Levis for another year?
Levis has been very underwhelming since being selected by the Titans in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He made nine starts during his rookie campaign, throwing for 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 58.4 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 84.2.
Levis has looked even less impressive in 2024, having totaled 1,169 yards, eight touchdowns and eight picks while completing 65.9 percent of his throws and registering an 80.5 passer rating through seven starts (he missed three games due to injuries).
The smart move for Tennessee would probably be selecting a Levis replacement, but we'll see which avenue the Titans explore in the spring.
