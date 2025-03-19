Titans Re-Sign Backup RB
The Tennessee Titans are securing depth in their backfield behind running backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears.
Per reports from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Titans are re-signing running back Julius Chestnut to a one-year deal. He appeared in all 17 games for the team this past season, operating primarily as a kick returner.
He finished 2024 with career-high marks in carries (22) and rushing yards (102) while returning 13 kickoffs for 337 yards.
Chestnut was a potential cut candidate last preseason despite finishing the three-game exhibition slate with 22 carries for 78 yards. Former Titans star running back Derrick Henry congratulated Chestnut after he officially made the team.
"Yeah, he told me congratulations," Chestnut said, per Titans.com reporter Jim Wyatt. "That's big bro."
Was Chestnut nervous he wouldn't make the roster?
"Absolutely," he said. "I'm dealing with the same thing every year, coming here and trying to compete for a job. Going on Year 3 now, it was very exciting."
In 2023, Chestnut played in three games but didn't record a touch on offense. In 2022, he had nine carries for 12 yards and three catches for 41 yards, which was highlighted by a 33-yard catch in a Week 17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
