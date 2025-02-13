Titans Could Make Same Move Jets Did Last Year
The Tennessee Titans have entered this offseason with some questions at the quarterback position, and with those concerns have come some interesting links with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.
As Rodgers looks likely to part ways with the New York Jets later this offseason, many have wondered where the 41-year-old quarterback could go and what his future may look like in the league. Enter the Titans, who have been a popular fit for the veteran signal-caller across NFL circles.
Cory Woodroof of USA Today is the latest to link the Titans with the former MVP, as he foresees not just Rodgers finding his way to Tennessee, but Jets wide receiver Davante Adams signing alongside him.
"The Titans have the first-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the haul the team could get back for this selection in a shaky quarterback class might prove too good to pass up," Woodroof wrote.
"In this scenario, Tennessee brings Rodgers in on a one-year deal as the marquee stopgap quarterback addition of the offseason. Second-year coach Brian Callahan may need to win now to keep his job for the future, which may make Rodgers an appealing option. Adams joins Rodgers in Nashville, and the two try to make the Titans the team where the duo’s comeback really takes wings," he continued.
Of all the Titans' offseason possibilities, this scenario may lean on the one of the wilder ones out there.
Instead of selecting a quarterback at the top of the draft, or going another direction in free agency, Rodgers could have a chance to pair up with Adams on their third team in hopes to right the ship of their operation from a bumpy previous season in New York.
Would a Rodgers-Adams pairing in Tennessee have better success? Tough call. Would it be entertaining? Most likely.
If Brian Callahan wants to have some better experience and consistency at his quarterback position for his second year on the job, Rodgers could be the guy for the job. His last season in New York wasn't the prettiest, but the veteran still threw for almost 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns. Perhaps the Titans offense could work with that.
It may not be the most likely outcome, but keep an eye on Rodgers potentially on the table to be the next quarterback in Tennessee.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!