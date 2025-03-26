All Titans

Trade Proposal Swaps Titans Top Pick for Star WR

The Tennessee Titans could shock the NFL by trading the number one overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sep 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) reacts to making a first down reception against Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and while they seem to be comfortable keeping the selection to take quarterback Cam Ward, they could still make a trade.

Saints Wire writer John Sigler suggests that the New Orleans Saints could send a 2025 first round pick (No. 9), 2025 third round pick (No. 71), 2025 fourth round pick (No. 112), 2026 first round pick, 2027 second round pick, and wide receiver Chris Olave for the No. 1 overall pick.

With that pick, the Saints would take Ward, making him their franchise quarterback.

"That's quite a haul. It's only slightly different from what the Panthers paid back in 2023, having sent a late second rounder (No. 61) the Saints don't have, so the swap of fourth- and sixth-round picks matches equivalent value between Nos. 61 and 71. Instead of packaging the same future selections with their first and second rounders (like Carolina did), the Saints would be sending their first-, third-, and fourth-round picks while getting a sixth back," Sigler writes.

That would be a shocking trade, especially with less than a month until the NFL Draft. The Titans would get one additional pick for this year's draft as the Saints would also take back Tennessee's sixth-round selection, but they would also add an additional first and second-round pick in the next two drafts.

The Titans also get Olave, who would get Tennessee the quarterback it needed.

If the Titans were willing to take this deal and make a gamble, they could keep Levis as the starter or sign a player like Aaron Rodgers, add to the stash of draft picks they are accumulating and build a more complete team for Borgonzi to mold in the years to come.

It's tempting, but it's also a massive risk the Titans might not be willing to take.

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

