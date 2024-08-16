Titans' Malik Willis Earned His Chance to Start
Few players on the Tennessee Titans have their back up against the wall heading into training camp like quarterback Malik Willis heading into next season.
The former third-round pick went from looking like a potential option as the Tennessee Titans quarterback of the future to being passed over for Will Levis last season after they took him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Then, the coaching staff that took a shot on Willis was replaced this offseason when the Titans fired former head coach Mike Vrabel and hired Brian Callahan to replace him.
Willis' tenure in Tennessee appeared to be on thinner ice after it signed Mason Rudolph to a one-year deal. But now, he'll have a chance to prove he deserves a spot on the Titans' roster when he starts on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks.
"Malik will get his chance," Callahan said. "He's rotated some with the two's in the last two days. He will start the game with that group. He's earned the right to have an opportunity to play with that group and I'm looking forward to seeing what he does."
Willis had a solid outing in the Titans' preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers, completing 5 of 7 passes for 38 yards and he was the team's leading rusher, running four times for 42 yards, 28 of which came on one run in a 17-13 win. Rudolph received a bulk of the reps, completing 10 of 17 passes for 126 yards.
While Willis will play with the backups, it may very well be one of the final chances he has to cement his spot on the Titans' roster. With a strong performance, he may even catapult himself from third-string quarterback to backup, or he could impress enough that another team makes a trade to add him to their quarterback room.
Tennessee plays Seattle at 7 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium.
