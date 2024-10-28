Titans Opponent Loses QB to Concussion
The Tennessee Titans will look to turn the page quickly after falling to the Detroit Lions 52-14 in Week 8 at Ford Field.
Luckily for the Titans, they will return home after two tough weeks away on the road against some of the best teams in the NFL. This week, they will host the New England Patriots, who represent one of the easier and winnable opponents on the Titans' schedule.
The Patriots won just their second game of the season in Week 8 after beating the New York Jets 25-22 at Gillette Stadium after Rhamondre Stevenson punched the ball in for a one-yard touchdown with just 22 seconds left in the game.
The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Patriots, but it came at a price. No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye, who made just his third career start for New England, left the game with a concussion in the first half and did not return. This will put his status in jeopardy ahead of this week's game against the Titans.
If Maye remains in concussion protocol throughout the week, veteran backup Jacoby Brissett will step back into the starting lineup.
Brissett, 31, completed 15 of 24 passes for 132 yards while leading the Pats to victory over the Jets. He also started the team's first five games of the season, posting very similar stat lines in each of those games. He has only thrown for two touchdowns so far this year.
Maye's absence could be good news for the Titans, but the team will still have to gameplan for each of them this week. Preparing for multiple quarterbacks is something the Titans have done a lot of this season, so this week appears to be business as usual for Tennessee.
