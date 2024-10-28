Titans Have One Bright Spot to Build On
The Tennessee Titans looked horrific in their 52-14 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 8 at Ford Field.
While the Titans struggled in all three phases of the game, there was one player in particular that can walk away from this contest knowing he played his best.
Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley had 12 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown coming into the Week 8 matchup against the Lions, and he nearly doubled his yardage total for the season, snagging 10 receptions for 153 yards on 15 targets.
Ridley is still probably very frustrated given how poorly the Titans played elsewhere, but it appears that Tennessee has finally figured out how to unlock its new No. 1 receiver.
With DeAndre Hopkins being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Titans need Ridley to step up. A lot of targets that would have went to Hopkins ended up in Ridley's direction, so the Titans are finally learning how to utilize their big offseason signing.
Ridley signed a four-year, $92 million deal this offseason, but didn't play up to it in the first part of the season. A lot of that can be credited to the team's offensive struggles as a whole, but it doesn't change the fact that he has been disappointing this season.
While the Titans are 1-6 and likely have one foot already in the offseason, Tennessee still has 10 games to go, and unlocking Ridley and having him perform well for the rest of the year would give the team a massive boost whether wins are coming or not.
Ridley and the Titans will look at the film and hope to figure out how to keep the success going as they face off against the New England Patriots for their Week 9 matchup.
