Titans RBs Could See Big Changes
The Tennessee Titans' rushing attack is entering its second season without Derrick Henry leading the way.
Though Henry isn't in the room anymore, the Titans still have capable running backs ready to make an impact on offense this season.
Titans Wire contributor Mark Mihalko looked into how the running backs will fare going into training camp.
"The stable of running backs is much more defined than the quarterback room. Pollard is the leader in the clubhouse, although he could see Spears cut into the load-share, with head coach Brian Callahan attempting to keep both backs fresh throughout the season," Mihalko wrote.
"The battle between Mullings and Julius Chestnut will be a fun one to watch, but in the end, the Titans selected Mullings to add a bruising change of pace to their backfield, and he wins out."
Pollard is hoping to net his fourth consecutive season rushing for over 1,000 yards while Spears could threaten to end that streak.
Spears looks to be better than he was last year and more like his 2023 self. In his rookie year, Spears showed some potential as Henry's backup but took a step back when multiple injuries got in his way in 2024.
Lurking behind Pollard and Spears in the depth chart is sixth-round rookie Kalel Mullings, who is likely going to make the team as the third running back.
Chestnut could challenge Mullings for that role given his expertise on special teams, but chances are looking up for the Titans as the former Michigan running back enters the NFL.
While the Titans' rushing attack showed promise last season, there is plenty of room for growth in the upcoming year, so that's something to keep an eye on as the campaign progresses.
