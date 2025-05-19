Titans GM Applauds Rookie Edge Rusher
The Tennessee Titans are bringing in their rookie class and developing the talents they saw in the pre-draft process.
Of the defensive rookies chosen, there is perhaps none with more intrigue than Oluwafemi Oladejo, the team's second round pick out of UCLA.
Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi had nothing but kind words to say about Oladejo after he was chosen in the second round.
"Femi is a tough, physical kid that really just started playing outside backer the fourth game of the season this year – he was playing MIKE before," Borgonzi said after Oladejo was picked via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"So, he is developing as a pass rusher, so I think he has a lot of upside there as well. But I tell you what, he can set the edge, is physical, is violent and the kid loves football, too – that was a big part of it."
Oladejo will be tasked with replacing one of the team's strongest pillars on defense in Harold Landry III. The pass rusher out of Boston College was the longest-tenured member of the team before he was released earlier this spring.
Landry was a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and was with the Titans for seven seasons. Landry is one of six players in franchise history to notch 50 career sacks, which means Oladejo will have tough shoes to fill.
Landry wasn't playing at his peak towards the end of his tenure with the Titans, but he still added nine sacks last season for the team to lead the way.
If Oladejo can reach that level at any point with the Titans, he will likely be with the team for a very long time pressuring rival quarterbacks.
