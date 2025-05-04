Titans GM, HC Address Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to turn things around with Cam Ward as their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.
The pick was the first step for general manager Mike Borgonzi in his rebuild with the Titans, and he explained how valuable a quarterback can be for the team.
"I just think if you identify a franchise quarterback, there's really not a price that you can pay for that," Borgonzi said via ESPN insider Turron Davenport.
"That's the most important position in all of sports. He's a young quarterback and he still has a lot of things to work on, but I think the intangibles with him, his work ethic, his want to become better, we felt comfortable with that."
Borgonzi believes that Ward's confidence will take him far as he looks to cement his placement within the team.
"You can feel the confidence," Borgonzi said via Davenport. "It is not cocky or arrogant, but there's a confidence there that you need to have as a player and a quarterback."
Titans head coach Brian Callahan also spoke about Ward's confidence and how he may carry himself as a leader for the team.
"It's the leadership ability and the way he's able to make those around him better," Callahan said via Davenport.
"There are a lot of guys that can play the position, but the guys that transcend have a unique ability to connect with their teammates and then raise the level of everyone around him. I think that's what he has shown at every stop he's been and hopefully that continues here."
Ward will continue his ascent towards becoming the team's starting quarterback of the future when the Titans convene next week for rookie minicamp on Friday and Saturday.
